20-year-old allegedly murders infant brother with cleaver in Patna temple

Patna (PTI): A 20-year-old youth allegedly killed his 18-month-old brother with a sharp-edged weapon inside a temple premises in Bihar's Patna district on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place at Jitan Chhapra village within Rani Talab police station limits in Paliganj area.
"We received information around 11.50 am that the accused, identified as Ajit, killed his one-and-a-half-year-old brother with a dabiya (cleaver) inside a temple premises in Jitan Chhapra village," Paliganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pankaj Kumar Sharma said.
Police went to the spot and arrested the accused.
The exact circumstances and motive behind the killing can be ascertained only after proper investigation, police said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.