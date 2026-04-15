Youth arrested in Maharashtra's Amravati for circulating obscene clips of women

Maharashtra: Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth in Amravati district for allegedly luring women and girls, and sharing their objectionable photos and videos online, officials said on Wednesday.
The allegations will be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Amravati Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishal Anand. The team comprises 11 police officers and 36 constables, being led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police.
Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde, who hails from Amravati, had demanded a probe by an SIT.
The accused, identified as Ayan Ahmed Tanvir Ahmed, a resident of Paratwada in Amravati district, was taken into custody on April 11 after obscene pictures and videos featuring him with some women and girls went viral on social media, they said.
Prima facie, the victims seem to be minors. The accused allegedly lured them, took obscene photos and videos against their will, and uploaded them on social media to defame the victims, the Paratwada police said.
The police have seized the accused's mobile phone and are examining it for evidence, they said.
A case has been registered against the accused under Section 294 (sale, distribution of obscene content) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the IT Act, the police said.
None of the victims has approached the police in the matter, they said.
The police have appealed to the victims and their families to come forward and cooperate in the case, assuring them that their identities will be protected.
Strict legal action would be initiated against the accused, the police added.
Speaking to reporters, MP Bonde claimed that some other people are also involved in the case.
He claimed that a gang had created Snapchat and WhatsApp groups (for such offences).
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.