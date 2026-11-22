Gurugram (PTI): Youth have a collective responsibility towards nation-building, said former Union Cabinet minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday, emphasising that young people must actively contribute to the country's development through their technological skills and innovative ideas.
Addressing a gathering at the three-day 'Synergy Techfest-2026' at a private university, Irani observed that the responsibility of universities extends far beyond imparting academic education. They must also promote interdisciplinary learning, critical thinking and innovative approaches.
Such initiatives, she said, would empower young people to meaningfully contribute to the development of the country.
According to an official statement, the programme commenced with a warm welcome to the dignitaries, followed by their visit to the Synergy exhibition area, where they explored research projects, technological innovations and various exhibits developed by students.
The inaugural ceremony featured the traditional lamp-lighting, felicitation of the guests and addresses by university representatives and distinguished invitees.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr) Anil Kumar Kaul delivered the welcome address, followed by addresses from Guest of Honour Dr Raj Nehru and Special Guest Shri Apoorva Kumar Singh.
Based on the theme 'Next-Gen Innovation-Technology, Health, Society and Sustainability', the three-day Techfest provides students with an extensive platform to showcase their research, ideas and innovations. The exhibition features projects related to emerging technologies, healthcare services, sustainable development, social innovation and entrepreneurship.
The first day witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, parents, representatives of various schools and other visitors.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.