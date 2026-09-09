Youth, experience and gold dreams: Indian wrestlers ready to make their mark at Asian Games 2026

New Delhi: As India prepares to field a mix of youth and experience in its wrestling squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2026, wrestlers Antim Panghal, Manisha Bhanwala, Priya Malik, Mansi Ahlawat and Nisha Dahiya have expressed confidence in their preparations and optimism about bringing home medals and adding to India’s wrestling glory.

The 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. Indian wrestlers will aim to improve their performance from the previous edition in Hangzhou, where India secured three bronze medals in wrestling.

Panghal said regular competition has strengthened her mindset and helped her stay calm under pressure. She stressed that the entire team is focused on giving their best and winning gold at the Asian Games.

“When you compete regularly and continuously in matches, your mindset becomes much stronger. So, when you step into a bout at the Asian Games, you don’t feel the immense pressure of the occasion. It feels much like a regular match or even a training session," Panghal told ANI.