Alleged exam irregularities spark Youth Congress protest at Kerala PSC

Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress activists on Thursday barged into the premises of the headquarters of the Kerala PSC protesting against alleged irregularities in various examinations conducted by the recruitment agency.
Holding the organisation's flags and raising slogans demanding the resignation of the Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman, the protesters entered the office campus after evading security personnel.
Despite attempts by security staff to stop them, the activists tried to force open the door of the meeting room and shouted slogans demanding his resignation.
They later staged a sit-in on the steps of the building and continued their protest before being removed by police personnel.
Two security staff were reportedly injured while trying to prevent the protesters from entering the building, official sources said.
The Youth Congress alleged that the PSC was "betraying the aspirations of Kerala's youth" and demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the alleged irregularities.
The protest came a day after Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced that the police' Crime Branch would probe allegations of irregularities in examinations conducted by the PSC for various government posts and services in the state.
Satheesan had said the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by him.
According to the CM, the Crime Branch would investigate complaints relating to the preparation of question papers, award of marks, conduct of interviews and appointments made by the PSC.
He had also said that complaints had been received regarding alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) examination by the commission.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.