Youth central to ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision inspired by Vivekananda: Arunachal Governor

Lieutenant General Parnaik on Sunday extended his warm greetings to the vibrant youth of the state on the special occasion of National Youth Day on Monday, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

He said that the day reminds all the people of the immense energy, idealism, and responsibility that the youth carry in shaping the destiny of our nation.

In his message, the Governor said that Swami Vivekananda was a visionary nationalist who placed unwavering faith in the power of young minds.