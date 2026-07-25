"Youth are watching": CJP's warning to new Education Minister Pralhad Joshi after 37-day agitation

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Saturday warned newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi that "the youth are watching," urging the government to implement the outfit's five-point education reform charter and prevent future examination paper leaks after the organisation called off its 37-day agitation following assurances from the Centre.

Speaking to ANI after Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry, Das said the nationwide movement had demonstrated that young people would continue to demand accountability from those in power.

"Our concerns and demands have been addressed. Those demands resonated with the youth across the country, which is why this movement gained nationwide support. Whoever becomes the Education Minister should know that the youth are watching. They will demand accountability. So, when the time comes, work in the interest of the youth. Stop paper leaks and implement our five-point recommendations outlined in the demand charter. We will meet the new Education Minister very soon. The government has promised to hold a meeting within a month, and then we will see what happens," Das said.

His remarks came as normalcy gradually returned to central Delhi after the CJP announced the withdrawal of its agitation following the third round of talks with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

Reflecting on the outcome of the movement, Das described the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a historic victory for students and youth across the country.

"It is a huge victory for the youth. History has been written today. The government, which for 12 years was saying that resignations do not happen under this government, that same government has not only taken a resignation but along with it accepted the other two demands... that FIRs against protesters will not be registered, FIRs will be withdrawn, and guaranteed in writing that no future action will be taken by Tuesday. The third demand--a compensation of Rs 1 crore for all families whose children lost their lives by suicide due to the paper leak--the government said that honourable compensation as per rules will be given," he said.

Das said the outcome of the movement had created a new atmosphere in the country and called on protesters to celebrate peacefully before returning home.

"This time, on August 15, 2026, when we celebrate Independence Day, after a very long time, after many years, after 12 years, we will truly celebrate this day properly. Because today, with the victory of the youth movement, we have gained freedom from an atmosphere of fear. The government that created an atmosphere of fear for so many years--where if you asked a question, an FIR was filed; if you protested, UAPA was invoked--such a government had to bow down before youth power today," he said.

Thanking supporters who participated in the agitation, Das said the movement had remained peaceful despite its scale.

"The Nihang brothers and sisters who came here supported us significantly. They maintained peace here. A heartfelt thank you to them, and also to all the protesters and CJP supporters who maintained peace and led this movement forward smoothly. Congratulations, you have made history. Keep standing firm like this and stay united. Very soon we will meet again. Any leader who does not work in the interest of the youth has no right to remain in the system," he added.

Das also said the organisation would initiate legal proceedings against Delhi police and Rapid Action Force personnel whom it alleged used excessive force during the July 20 protests.

"We made it clear to them that every single police officer and RAF personnel--whose videos and pictures will be available--who directly hit people on the head, fractured heads, or broke hands, we will take legal action against all such police officers and RAF personnel. We have also launched a website for this. We won't just file complaints; we will ensure FIRs are registered, go to court if necessary, and when the time comes, send all such officers to jail," he said.

Speaking about the meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, Das described the discussions as constructive.

"The meeting with CP Delhi was very good. They also appreciated our efforts. Initially Delhi Police cooperated to some extent, occasionally they didn't. Overall, it was a cordial meeting," he said.

CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka echoed similar views after meeting the Delhi Police Commissioner, saying both sides had reviewed the events surrounding the July 20 protests.

"It was a good meeting. We discussed everything that has happened over the past few days. What happened on the 20th was very unfortunate. However, we also recognise that there had been consistent cooperation from the Delhi Police. We acknowledged that as well. We hope this marks the beginning of a new chapter. All our demands have been accepted, including the withdrawal of the FIRs and the assurance that no new FIRs will be filed. All's well that ends well, and we sincerely thank the youth of this country," Ranka said.

Describing Pradhan's resignation as symbolic of a broader democratic moment, Ranka said the significance extended beyond a minister stepping down.

"I don't think the people of this country have felt this happy in years. This happiness is not just about a resignation. It is about the return of democracy. It is about reclaiming our rights and responsibilities as citizens. This is a huge victory. The movement we have witnessed over the past 37 days will be remembered in history as the moment when the youth of this country took to the streets to stand up for and protect their nation," he said.

Following the withdrawal of the protest, mobile internet services were restored around Jantar Mantar after days of restrictions through mobile jammers. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also resumed normal operations across its network.

"Entry gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open," the DMRC said.

The CJP withdrew its agitation after receiving assurances from the Centre that it would provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, withdraw FIRs registered against protesters across the country, and continue discussions on broader educational reforms through a five-point charter. Another round of talks between the organisation and the government is expected within four weeks.

The organisation also paid tribute to activist Sonam Wangchuk, describing his 26-day Gandhian satyagraha as the moral force that "awakened an entire nation." Wangchuk welcomed the developments as "a victory for democracy" while urging students to remain peaceful and humble in victory and continue working towards long-term reforms in education and governance.