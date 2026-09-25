"Youth are the backbone of Viksit Bharat": PM Modi lauds Seva Sankalp Yatris, highlights role of youth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the Seva Sankalp Yatris travelling from Vadnagar to Varanasi and praised their spirit of service, saying their efforts were "truly inspiring".

During a virtual interaction, PM Modi said Vadnagar and Varanasi hold a special significance for him, describing the former as his birthplace and Kashi as his "workplace".

"The essence of the Vadnagar-Varanasi Yatra is that both these cities have been alive for more than 1,000 years. For me, Vadnagar is my birthplace, and Kashi is my second workplace. In Kashi, we have the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, while in Vadnagar, we have the love and blessings of Hatkeshwar Mahadev," PM Modi said.