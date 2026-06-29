Dhami says Uttarakhand expanding jobs, skills and higher education opportunities

Roorkee: Himachal Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that the youth of Uttarakhand are the "foundation of the state's and the nation's bright future". He said that "India is today the youngest nation" in the world, and the energy, innovation, and talent of its youth are the "greatest strengths" in building a developed India.



He was addressing the "Yuva Samvad Programme" in Roorkee,

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "youth are being viewed not as a vote bank but as the strongest pillar of a developed India."