Youngsters hold big protest demanding jobs in Karnataka's Dharwad

A large number of job aspirants, students and youth hit the streets of Dharwad on Thursday, September 25, demanding that the government fill up vacancies in its various departments and relax the age limit for applying to these posts.

The angry crowd of youngsters tore the images of political representatives, including that of CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara and others, sending out a strong message that the government cannot ignore this youth movement.

The protest was led by the All-Karnataka State Students’ Association and others. Arun B, a student from Harihar who has completed his BSc and who was taking part in the protest, said he is now 27 years old and has been attending coaching classes for the police sub-inspector recruitment exam for the last two years.

But the government has not called for applications to fill up the posts. “By next year, I will cross the age limit. The government that had promised to relax the age bar for candidates, has kept quiet,” he lamented.

“We are staying here spending nearly Rs 10,000 every month. Our poor parents keep sending us money with the hope that we will get a good job. We have reached a stage where we cannot go back home without a job. We are at the crossroads. The pressure from our family and others is becoming a big burden,” he said.

‘Govt negligence cause for student suicide’

Kiran Kumar Sajjan from Raichur said that he has been attending coaching classes for the last six years, paying a hefty fee. He had a dream of becoming a sub-inspector and has not explored options in the private sector. Now that he is 29 years old, his parents are forcing him to get married. If the government relaxes the age limit, Kiran said he will try his luck.

Chanukya, an aspirant for a police constable’s post, said the protest was not the voice of any single organisation or person. The candidates have been waiting for the government to fill up vacancies for the last two years, but it has not been done.

“Ministers and elected representatives are bothered only about their families. Because of the negligence of the government, a large number of people are dying by suicide,” he said. “We have been waiting for the last six to seven years to get a government job.

We are ready to picket houses and offices of ministers if they fail to fulfil our demand. This protest is a trailer. Delay will only make this movement grow stronger,” he said. As the protest swelled, senior police officers rushed to the spot and managed to disperse the crowd.

Protesters verbally abused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwar and others. They also tore banners with pictures of these leaders.

The protesters connected through WhatsApp and other social media platforms. It was initially thought to be a small assembly with students planning to submit a memorandum to the administration