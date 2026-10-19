Youngster-run companies' valuations surge 23% to Rs 48 lakh cr: Report

Mumbai: The cumulative valuation of companies run by youngsters under 35 has jumped 23 per cent to Rs 48 lakh crore, a report said.
The number of youngsters on the Avendus Wealth 'Â“ Hurun India U35 List 2026 ', which includes founders and inheritors running a business, jumped 16 per cent to 180 from 155 in the year-ago period.
The list features first-generation founders building ventures valued at USD 50 million or more and next-generation leaders driving family-owned businesses valued at USD 100 million.
Anas Rahman Junaid, the founder and chief researcher of Hurun India, said the list includes 37 companies with a valuation of over USD 1 billion and added that the enterprises collectively employ over 5.88 lakh people.
He added that 71 per cent of the 180 leaders on the list are first-generation entrepreneurs.
AI and machine-learning entrants have risen fourfold to 12, alongside founders building in space, defence and manufacturing, the list said.
The average age of founders on the list is 33 years, and Goldiam International's Anmol Bhansali is the youngest leader on the list at 31 years.
It features 23 women, and Foxtale's Romita Mazumdar is the youngest on the list.
Among undergraduate institutions, IIT Delhi leads with 11 alumni, followed by IIT Kharagpur with 10 and IIT Madras and the University of Delhi with 7 each, it said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.