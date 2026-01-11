Youngster on the crest of a wave

Nicknamed ‘Baby Samurai’, Shane was up to the task and made the most of the head start to clinch the championship in Race 1.

Starting the first race of the day in pole position, the teenager completed the 23 laps in 26 minutes, 23.059 seconds.

Even after the race wrapped up, Frenchman Satche Rotge and Shane, as they so often have this season, were once again locked in battle in Race 2.

Despite being pushed to the back of the track by the reverse grid, they fought off competition and staged some daring overtaking moves towards the end to finish on the podium.

While 16-year-old Luviwe Sambudla of Goa Aces JA Racing won the round, Satche, who pulled off a double overtake in the last lap, finished second and Shane third, leaving their indelible mark on the season.