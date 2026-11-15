Young volunteers in Himachal's Kasol lead efforts to tackle waste, keeping mountains clean



The initiative brings together young people from different backgrounds, including working professionals and students, who volunteer their time to keep their surroundings clean. Their efforts go beyond collecting waste, with a focus on ensuring that it reaches appropriate channels for processing and recycling.

Social worker Neeraj Sharma said improper waste disposal poses serious environmental and public health risks, particularly in ecologically sensitive mountain regions.

"When waste accumulates at dumping sites, leachate can seep into the ground and contaminate groundwater. Burning waste can also release harmful substances such as dioxins, which are associated with respiratory problems. Our effort is to prevent waste from polluting the environment and ensure that it is managed through proper channels, with a focus on recycling and the circular economy," he said.

