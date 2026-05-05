India U-17 women hold firm before Japan strike thrice in second half

Suzhou [China], May 5 (ANI): The India U17 women's national team went down 0-3 to Japan in their AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Group B match at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 4 on Tuesday.



After a goalless first half, India conceded just before the hour mark through Yumi Hayashi (59') and a double strike from Yuzuha Ikeda (76', 81') saw the four-time champions secure their second win in the group, according to a release.



The result takes Japan to the top of Group B with six points from two matches. India remain without a point from their opening two games, and are bottom of the group after Lebanon held Australia to a 1-1 draw earlier in the day.



Japan set the tempo from the opening whistle, using width through Mashiro Yamaji and Futaba Noda to deliver early crosses into the area. India responded with a compact defensive shape. Captain Abhista Basnett and Elizabed Lakra held the central line effectively in the opening phase.



Sustained pressure from Japan kept India inside their own half, with the entire unit working behind the ball. The Young Tigresses adjusted by crowding central areas, limiting space for the Japanese forwards. Nanami Kurita and Asuka Tanaka operated as a pair up front, combining in the final third, but India's defensive structure restricted clear openings. Thandamoni Baskey dropped deep to support the backline, often functioning as an additional defensive presence.



Despite the volume of deliveries into the box, goalkeeper Munni showed awareness and timing, stepping off her line to claim crosses and ease pressure. India maintained defensive discipline while looking for openings to progress play. Japan registered their first effort on target in the 20th minute, when Noda struck from the right, but Munni gathered comfortably.



Japan maintained a high defensive line to sustain pressure, though it also left spaces in behind. India remained patient in search of counter attacks. In the 31st minute, Kurita found space outside the box and tested the goalkeeper from distance. Munni responded with a controlled save, maintaining her composure.



At the break, Japan held the majority of possession and registered two shots on target. India, however, retained a compact shape and limited clear chances. The defensive unit, including Basnett, Lakra, Divyani Linda and Ritu Badaik, maintained structure throughout the half.



Japan resumed on the front foot after the restart, continuing to build in the final third. In the 49th minute, with India maintaining a compact shape at the back, Kurita attempted a shot from distance. The effort swerved in the air, but Munni tracked it well and gathered cleanly.



Kurita threatened again in the 53rd minute, connecting with a first-time effort from a cutback on the right, but her attempt sailed over the crossbar.



India showed greater intent in transition during this phase, with long balls played into the Japanese half. Alva Devi Senjam and Pritika Barman looked to engage the backline, though clear openings remained limited. Japan continued to create openings, with Noda striking the side-netting from close range in the 58th minute.



The breakthrough came a minute later. Just before the hour mark, Hayashi found space inside the box and was picked out by Tanaka from the right. The former controlled and finished into the bottom corner to give Japan the lead.



They doubled their lead in the 76th minute from a set-piece. Wara Shimizu directed the ball into the path of Ikeda, who converted from close range.



The third goal followed within five minutes, with Shimizu delivering from the right and Ikeda meeting the cross with a header to score her second of the match.



Despite the late goals, India maintained structure for long periods and managed phases of sustained pressure, particularly against a side that had scored 13 goals against Lebanon in their previous outing.



Japan had a couple of further attempts through Runa Sumiya and Maho Kubota later on, but neither effort required intervention from the goalkeeper.



The Young Tigresses will play their final Group B match against Lebanon at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 8, on Friday.



India U-17 Women: Munni (GK), Elizabed Lakra, Divyani Linda, Thandamoni Baskey, Julan Nongmaithem (Olivia Ningthoujam 65'), Pearl Fernandes (Joya 52'), Ritu Badaik (Alisha Lyngdoh 65'), Pritika Barman (Valaina Fernandes 79'), Redima Devi Chingkhamayum (Anushka Kumari 79'), Abhista Basnett (C), Alva Devi Senjam. (ANI)

After a goalless first half, India conceded just before the hour mark through Yumi Hayashi (59') and a double strike from Yuzuha Ikeda (76', 81') saw the four-time champions secure their second win in the group, according to a release.

The result takes Japan to the top of Group B with six points from two matches. India remain without a point from their opening two games, and are bottom of the group after Lebanon held Australia to a 1-1 draw earlier in the day.

Japan set the tempo from the opening whistle, using width through Mashiro Yamaji and Futaba Noda to deliver early crosses into the area. India responded with a compact defensive shape. Captain Abhista Basnett and Elizabed Lakra held the central line effectively in the opening phase.

Sustained pressure from Japan kept India inside its own half, with the entire unit working behind the ball. The Young Tigresses adjusted by crowding central areas, limiting space for the Japanese forwards. Nanami Kurita and Asuka Tanaka operated as a pair up front, combining in the final third, but India's defensive structure restricted clear openings. Thandamoni Baskey dropped deep to support the backline, often functioning as an additional defensive presence.

Despite the volume of deliveries into the box, goalkeeper Munni showed awareness and timing, stepping off her line to claim crosses and ease pressure. India maintained defensive discipline while looking for openings to progress play. Japan registered their first effort on target in the 20th minute, when Noda struck from the right, but Munni gathered comfortably.

Japan maintained a high defensive line to sustain pressure, though it also left spaces in behind. India remained patient in search of counterattacks. In the 31st minute, Kurita found space outside the box and tested the goalkeeper from distance. Munni responded with a controlled save, maintaining her composure.

At the break, Japan held the majority of possession and registered two shots on target. India, however, retained a compact shape and limited clear chances. The defensive unit, including Basnett, Lakra, Divyani Linda and Ritu Badaik, maintained structure throughout the half.

Japan resumed on the front foot after the restart, continuing to build in the final third. In the 49th minute, with India maintaining a compact shape at the back, Kurita attempted a shot from distance. The effort swerved in the air, but Munni tracked it well and gathered cleanly.

Kurita threatened again in the 53rd minute, connecting with a first-time effort from a cutback on the right, but her attempt sailed over the crossbar.

India showed greater intent in transition during this phase, with long balls played into the Japanese half. Alva Devi Senjam and Pritika Barman looked to engage the backline, though clear openings remained limited. Japan continued to create openings, with Noda striking the side-netting from close range in the 58th minute.

The breakthrough came a minute later. Just before the hour mark, Hayashi found space inside the box and was picked out by Tanaka from the right. The former controlled and finished in the bottom corner to give Japan the lead.

They doubled their lead in the 76th minute from a set-piece. Wara Shimizu directed the ball into the path of Ikeda, who converted from close range.

The third goal followed within five minutes, with Shimizu delivering from the right and Ikeda meeting the cross with a header to score her second of the match.

Despite the late goals, India maintained structure for long periods and managed phases of sustained pressure, particularly against a side that had scored 13 goals against Lebanon in their previous outing.

Japan had a couple of further attempts through Runa Sumiya and Maho Kubota later on, but neither effort required intervention from the goalkeeper.

The Young Tigresses will play their final Group B match against Lebanon at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 8 on Friday.

India U-17 Women: Munni (GK), Elizabed Lakra, Divyani Linda, Thandamoni Baskey, Julan Nongmaithem (Olivia Ningthoujam 65'), Pearl Fernandes (Joya 52'), Ritu Badaik (Alisha Lyngdoh 65'), Pritika Barman (Valaina Fernandes 79'), Redima Devi Chingkhamayum (Anushka Kumari 79'), Abhista Basnett (C), Alva Devi Senjam.