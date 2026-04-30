Kavinder Gupta urges aspiring scientists to lead future discoveries



He further stated that they have a crucial role to play towards society, the nation, and the state, a role they must discharge with unwavering dedication.



Kavinder Gupta highlighted the glorious history of the Agricultural University, Palampur. He noted that students who have graduated from this university are currently rendering invaluable services across diverse fields, both within the country and globally. Expressing his delight, he observed that the scientists and students associated with the institution have validated the university's relevance through their remarkable achievements.



He pointed out that approximately 90 per cent of Himachal Pradesh's rural population depends on agriculture and allied activities. Furthermore, agriculture provides employment to nearly 62 per cent of the state's workforce. He added that the agricultural sector and its allied fields contribute approximately 9.4 per cent to the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).