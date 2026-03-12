Young researcher from Prayoga wins Best STEM Presentation at international conference

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that regulates mood, motivation, and behaviour, and abnormal levels are associated with several neurological conditions. Detecting dopamine accurately and efficiently is therefore important for medical diagnostics and research.

Shambhavi’s research explored whether extremely small particles of titanium dioxide could act as sensitive detectors for dopamine. The study demonstrated that these nanostructures can help identify dopamine in a chemical system, highlighting the potential of nanomaterial-based sensors for future biomedical diagnostic tools that could enable faster and more precise detection of neurological conditions linked to dopamine imbalance.

Speaking about her experience, Ms. Shambhavi Das said, “Presenting our research at an international conference alongside students from across the world was an incredible learning experience. The mentorship at Anveshana helped me understand how to ask scientific questions, design experiments, and communicate findings effectively. Winning this award is truly encouraging and motivates me to pursue research further.”