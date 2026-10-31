Young raider Sakshi delivers nine points as Indian women dominate Uganda in Commonwealth final

Sakshi, who finished the championship with 52 points from six matches and was India’s best player in the final, said, “I’m feeling great that I could score 9 raid points and help the team win. The atmosphere in the team is euphoric after winning the gold medal, and everyone is very happy. This event was very important for Kabaddi, as such International tournaments will help the growth of the sport, and our young players will benefit a lot from this experience. I could see a lot of improvement in other teams from last year. I want to thank AKFI for organising such a wonderful championship.”