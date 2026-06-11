India's youth are turning climate ideas into grassroots action

PNN New Delhi [India], June 11: The Young Climate Champions Programme continued to grow its impact this year, reaching a wider network of climate-conscious youth across the country.

As sustainability and environmental responsibility become central to conversations around India's future, the youth are increasingly emerging as a powerful force in the country's climate movement. With the world's largest youth population and an average age of just 29 years, India is uniquely positioned to create a generation of climate-conscious citizens capable of driving meaningful change while contributing to the country's economic growth and development.

Recognising this potential, the 13th edition of the Earth Care Awards expanded the Young Climate Champions Programme into its second edition after the encouraging response to its inaugural year. The programme engages with young minds through specially designed workshops conducted across colleges in India. Its core objective is to identify and recognise innovative climate solutions that can be implemented and replicated to create a positive impact on the environment and local communities.

This year, the initiative expanded significantly in scale and outreach, growing bigger than ever before. The movement reached across 25 states and three Union Territories, engaging more than 250 educational institutions nationwide. Through college connect initiatives, organisers worked to spread awareness about sustainability challenges and motivate students to participate in the Earth Care Awards.

Some of the esteemed institutions that were part of the initiative included Delhi Technical University, Delhi; St. Xavier's College of Arts and Science, Kozhikode; NIT, Kozhikode; IIT, Gandhinagar; TISS, Guwahati; The National College, Bengaluru; IIT, Roorkee; Hansraj College, Delhi; IIT-BHU; IIT-Guwahati; IIM-Kozhikode; IIM-Udaipur; IIT-Delhi; St. Xavier's College, Ranchi; Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune, and many more.

The response this year reflected the growing interest among India's youth in sustainability and environmental leadership. The jury received applications from 750 students and 250 institutions from across the country, highlighting the increasing participation of educational institutions in climate-focused initiatives.

The awards recognised contributions across six key categories. These included Air Quality Improvement and Pollution Control, Biodiversity and Ecosystem Restoration, Clean and Renewable Energy Solutions, Environmental Education and Public Engagement, Sustainable Waste Management and Circular Economy, and Water Stewardship and Resource Management.

Earth Day Network India was the outreach partner for the programme.

At a time when climate concerns are becoming increasingly urgent, the Young Climate Champions Programme is positioning India's youth not merely as participants in sustainability efforts, but as future leaders capable of shaping a greener and more resilient future.

(PNN & ANI)