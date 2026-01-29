Young minds, big ideas! Kudumbashree’s Balasabha nurtures problem-solving skills

For Daivik Menon, who hails from Eloor in Ernakulam, the trigger was just outside his house — a polluted Periyar river.

“I’ve built a small floating island that can be placed in polluted water bodies. It uses plants and natural processes to absorb pollution over time, instead of adding chemicals to the water,” the 10th grader explained.

Equally important, Daivik said, was the space Balasabha gave him to pursue the idea. A member for two years and now the local president, he credits the collective for pushing him to speak up and engage with public issues.

Reja Mariyam, another 10th grader from Malappuram, echoed a similar view. “Balasabha also helps you turn your ideas into reality,” she said, adding, “It’s a big collaborative platform.”