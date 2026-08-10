Young innovators drive India's next agricultural revolution



The Saksham E1S is being developed particularly with small and medium farmers in mind. Unlike many existing sugarcane harvesters that are tractor-mounted, the proposed machine is designed to be both fully electric and self-propelled, while also being lighter and more affordable.

Ankit Bhausar, a design engineer at Shastratva Technologies, said this could make the technology more accessible to smaller farmers.

"Unlike most existing machines, this harvester will be fully electric and self-propelled, with lower weight and cost, making it more suitable for small and medium farmers."

