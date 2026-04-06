Young entrepreneur develops biogas plant; produces 2.4 TPD biogas in Hardoi village

Hardoi: At a time when energy shortages are being reported globally, a young entrepreneur from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district has developed a model that produces about 2.4 tonne per day of compressed biogas (CBG).
Adi Upendra Tiwari (29), who holds an MBA degree from the UK, has set up the energy unit near Bhailamau village in Hardoi.
Deputy Commissioner (Industries) Harsh Pratap Singh said the unit is being used as an alternative to CNG.
The gas, generated from cow dung, sugarcane press mud and crop residue, can also meet household energy needs in the form of PNG.
His initiative has resulted in daily production of 2.4 tonne of CBG, marking a step towards sustainable energy solutions. Tiwari said he plans to scale up the plant's capacity to 12 tonne per day in the near future.
He said after completing his MBA from the University of Liverpool, UK, in 2022, he turned his focus toward addressing the country's growing energy needs.
"With this vision, I established the energy plant in 2024. By September 2025, the plant had begun producing gas," he said.
Tiwari, who is a resident of Hardoi city established the plant in Bhailamau village.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.