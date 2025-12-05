Young engineers to gain first-hand experience at Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train construction sites



Guided tours to the construction sites and interactive sessions with project engineers & site management teams are the core components of this initiative.

These interactions will enable engineers to develop a deeper understanding of this large-scale infrastructure project. It will be a unique platform to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical insights.



Special emphasis will be placed on showcasing the quality assurance and safety practices being followed at Bullet Train construction sites.

More information on the programme, including eligibility, batch size, logistics, and various site locations, is available on the NHSRCL website (www.nhsrcl.in) via the following link: https://nhsrcl.in/en/educational-visits.