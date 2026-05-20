Young cricketers set for more T20 cricket as BCCI reshapes U23 calendar

Apart from the Men’s U23 State A Trophy converted to T20s, the Vizzy Trophy will also be played from T20s, instead of being a one‑day competition. The knockout stages of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Elite Group) will be staged in Bengaluru and Mysuru to ensure competitive balance during the January window. The Vijay Merchant Trophy (U16) has been advanced to November‑January for improved scheduling and player preparation.