Young citizens in UP urged to fix missing electoral roll entries at special district camps

Responding to the allegation, the Uttar Pradesh CEO's office took to X and disputed the user's version of events, stating, "Mr Fact-checker, please fact-check your own facts. There is no such scheme as 'Buy one Get one free' scheme by Election Commission. As per your post, the voter had submitted only two applications, and he got 4 EPIC cards. This statement is false. The voter had submitted 4 applications."