Young candidates share joy as Rozgar Mela opens new career paths

Candidates hailing from Chandigarh also shared details of their job letter appointments and told IANS: "I have been selected for the CISF as a Constable. My training will start from February 16 in Deoli, Rajasthan," one such candidate said, while another candidate added, "I have been selected for the ITBP. My brother has been selected for the CISF, and I wanted to join there as well. I got this opportunity through the employment fair, and I am very happy."