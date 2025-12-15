Young artists mark Vijay Diwas with patriotic paintings in Agartala

Agartala: Young schoolchildren in Agartala came together on Sunday to participate in the 54th Vijay Diwas celebrations, marking India's historic victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The Indian Army organised a large-scale painting competition at the Albert Ekka War Memorial, aiming to inspire patriotism and awareness of the nation's military heritage among the younger generation.



The competition, themed "1971 Indo-Pak War: The Saga of Valour", witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 400 children aged between 6 and 14 years. Students from 13 schools across Agartala competed in four age categories, showcasing their creativity through colourful depictions of courage, sacrifice and national pride associated with the 1971 war.

