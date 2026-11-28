Naval Tata Hockey Academy equalised through their captain Md Jaeed, who converted a penalty corner in the 31st minute to restore parity at 1-1. Ghumanhera Risers Academy reclaimed the lead seven minutes later when Siddarth converted a penalty corner in the 38th minute. The Jamshedpur side pushed hard for an equaliser throughout a tense final quarter, but Ghumanhera Risers Academy maintained their defensive discipline to preserve their slim lead and claim all three points.