ICCR scholarship recipients urged to strengthen India-Bangladesh ties

Dhaka: High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, congratulated the latest cohort of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship recipients from Bangladesh for the Academic Year 2026-2027, and urged the young scholars to be the Ambassadors of Bangladesh and India in India.



The High Commissioner encouraged the youngsters to use the opportunity to study in India, not only to excel in their respective fields, but also to explore India, build lasting friendships and serve as connectors between Bangladesh and India.



Trivedi was addressing the 'Send-off' ceremony hosted by the High Commission of India, Dhaka, to bid farewell to the students selected for the prestigious ICCR scholarships, on 04.08.2026 at High Commission premises. The event was attended by over 120 students from Dhaka, who will be shortly travelling to India to pursue graduate, post-graduate and doctoral courses, ranging from Engineering to Fine Arts, and from Pharmacy to Music, in some of the premier institutes in India.

