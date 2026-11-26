Oxford: An Indian PhD student at the University of Oxford has sparked a conversation online after sharing a candid account of a racially charged encounter she experienced while shopping in the city, alongside broader reflections on racism within prestigious academic institutions.



In a video posted to Instagram, the student, identified as Kamakshi, explained that she decided to speak out about the negative experiences faced by people of colour in Oxford after receiving an outpouring of support following a racist comment left on one of her previous posts.

"All of you were so angry on my behalf [that it] made me realise that I was doing a disservice to you by not talking to you about the negative experiences that people have in Oxford," she said.



Recounting a specific incident, Kamakshi described browsing in a local store when a white woman began circling her, making her visibly uncomfortable. The woman eventually approached her to make an unsolicited, derogatory remark about her body odour.

"Later on, she comes up to me and she says, and I quote, 'I didn’t want to do this, but I have to. You smell really, really bad,'" Kamakshi recalled.

Left stunned by the confrontation, she said she was unable to respond before the woman walked away. "I was completely frozen. Like, by the time my brain could process what had happened, she'd already left."