"You must answer questions being raised by Gen-Z": Jagan Reddy targets Andhra govt over DSC irregularities



"Using the police to suppress those who raise questions instead of answering them is not a solution. It is merely an attempt to use the might of your authority to cover up your mistakes," Jagan Reddy alleged.

"If you do not respond, students, youth and the unemployed will not let you off. You must answer the questions being raised by Gen-Z. Until then, these fights will not stop," Jagan Reddy said.

Meanwhile, YSRCP spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi also targeted the TDP government, alleging "confrontation" and police restrictions during the party's protests over the DSC issue.