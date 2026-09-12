Yogi Rashtriya Sena to expand nationwide; focus on Gurukul education, women's safety

Agartala: Swami Rohtas Nath Yogi, chief of the Gorakhnath Temple at Gokulnagar in Tripura's Sepahijala district, has announced plans to expand the newly registered Yogi Rashtriya Sena across the country, with a focus on Gurukul-based education, physical training, self-defence, cultural values and women's safety.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Rohtas Nath Yogi said the organisation was formally registered in Delhi on August 24, 2026, and would now begin organised operations across the country.

He said the Yogi Rashtriya Sena aims to establish a nationwide organisational network, covering regions from Maharashtra to Kashmir, Kanyakumari to Gujarat and Gujarat to Tripura.

A key focus of the organisation would be the revival and expansion of the Gurukul system of education, he said, adding that Gurukuls are already functioning in Tripura and similar institutions would be established in every district and state.

According to Swami Rohtas Nath Yogi, the proposed Gurukul model would combine modern education with traditional learning, while emphasising 'sanskar', discipline and respect for parents, teachers and guests.

"Along with education, children will also receive training in physical fitness and self-defence," he said, adding that traditional activities such as archery and other forms of physical training could also be incorporated.

He said the organisation would promote the study of the Vedas and other traditional subjects, while providing education in Sanskrit, Hindi, English, Bengali and other Indian languages, with Sanskrit playing a central role.

Swami Rohtas Nath Yogi also highlighted women's safety and empowerment as a key area of focus, saying women should be able to travel freely and feel secure across all parts of the country.

The organisation, he said, would seek to create greater awareness about discipline, physical fitness, mutual respect and social responsibility while working for the welfare of society and the nation.

Invoking the teachings of Lord Ram and the Ramayana, he said the organisation believed in the broader principle of the victory of 'Dharma' over 'Adharma ' and wanted to contribute towards building disciplined, responsible and culturally aware younger generations.

"Our objective is to promote these values throughout Bharatvarsha and work in an organised and disciplined manner for the welfare of society and the nation, Swami Rohtas Nath Yogi said.