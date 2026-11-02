Yogi government to organise three-day mega job fair in Varanasi

Varanasi: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, job fairs are being organised across the state to connect youth with employment opportunities and empower them with self-reliance.

In this regard, a three-day mega job fair will be held in Varanasi under the Uttar Pradesh Employment Mission. These fairs, organised by the Regional Employment Office from November 3 to 5, will provide youth with the opportunity to find jobs in various companies.

Around 40 companies are expected to participate each day in these employment fairs being held on the occasion of Diwali. Companies will select candidates based on their educational qualifications, skills, and position requirements. Youth will have the opportunity to earn jobs with monthly salaries ranging from ₹12,000 to ₹35,000, with some positions offering annual packages exceeding ₹4 lakh.