Yogi Cabinet orders closure of JS University over issuance of fake degrees

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay explained that the decision to liquidate JS University follows a detailed investigation that uncovered serious irregularities. The university was found to have issued fake and backdated mark sheets and degrees for the B.P.Ed. (Bachelor of Physical Education) course, which were later used by candidates selected in the Rajasthan Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Examination-2022. The Rajasthan Police investigation led to the arrest of the university's Chancellor and Registrar.