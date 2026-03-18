Yogi Adityanath vows clean water for every citizen as UP, Centre join hands

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced an initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide pure drinking water to every resident in the state.



While addressing a press conference here with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, the Uttar Pradesh CM highlighted that over 10,000 of the state's 1,05,000 revenue villages already have access to drinking water through pipelines.



The new agreement ensures that contractors will remain responsible for infrastructure maintenance for a full decade after project completion to guarantee long-term service, he added. In this regard, a Memorendum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the centre and the Uttar Pradesh government.

"Under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), an initiative has been taken to provide pure drinking water to even the last person in the village. In today's MoU program being done between the Central and State Government for the successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Scheme, I thank Union Minister CR Patil and his entire team," Adityanath said.