Yogi Adityanath to honour board students, distribute land rights to displaced families

Lucknow (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday will honour the students who excelled in the central and state-level board examinations of the Secondary Education Department in Lucknow. The UP Board 2026 High School and Intermediate Board examinations commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 12. The results were declared on April 23.

Similarly, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12th exams from February 17 to April 10, while results were declared on May 13. The results for the CBSE class 10th were declared on April 15th. After honouring the students, Adityanath will head to Bijnor, where he will distribute land ownership rights certificates to families displaced from Pakistan and to former soldiers and lessees. He will also distribute the approval letters and assistance amounts to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM-YUVA).



PMAY is a credit-linked subsidy scheme by the Central Government to facilitate access to affordable housing for the low and moderate-income residents. CM-YUVA scheme is a major initiative launched to connect the educated and trained youth of the state with self-employment and entrepreneurship. The scheme provides interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to youth to set up their own businesses.



The Uttar Pradesh CM will also inaugurate the 'Vidur Prerna Cafe' operated by the mother power of self-help groups and the Common Service Centre.

"Honouring talent, encouraging diligence, empowering womanhood, and committing to the upliftment of the last--these are the cornerstones of a developed Uttar Pradesh," Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X.