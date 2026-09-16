Yogi Adityanath targets past regime over medical licence bribes at Gorakhpur IMA launch

"Postgraduation seats have doubled. The number of nursing colleges has also increased, and new paramedical courses and institutes are being established to strengthen health services. Work has now begun to take this further by developing centres of excellence. We are setting up a Centre of Excellence for MedTech at IIT Kanpur in collaboration with the institute, with support from the state government. We are also developing a Centre of Excellence at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow," he added.