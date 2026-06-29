UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces second phase of Chalo School Campaign

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged teachers and parents to work together to ensure every child attends school regularly as the state prepares to launch the second phase of its 'Chalo School Campaign' from July 1.

In a post on X, Adityanath said July marks not only the beginning of a new month but also a renewed commitment to fulfil the dreams of millions of children by bringing them to school.

"My esteemed fellow citizens of the state, July is not merely the beginning of a new month, but also the time for renewing our resolve to bring the dreams of millions of children to school. In Uttar Pradesh, the second phase of the 'Chalo School Campaign' is commencing from July 1," CM wrote.

He called upon teachers to make classrooms more engaging and appealed to parents to assess children beyond academic scores.

"Dear teachers, ensure that children do not view school merely as part of a daily routine, but show genuine interest in attending. Activities such as sports and games can serve as excellent means to achieve this," CM said.

Emphasising the role of parents in shaping children's future, Adityanath urged them to prioritise regular school attendance and evaluate children on the basis of their dedication and determination.

"Parents, evaluate your children not by their marks, but by their determination and dedication. It is you who must ensure their regular attendance at school," CM said.

CM said that the Campaign is a people's movement to light up Uttar Pradesh's future through education.

"Transform the 'Chalo School Campaign' into a people's movement. The future of Uttar Pradesh will shine brightly only when every child is nourished by education," CM added.

The second phase of Uttar Pradesh's 'Chalo School Campaign' is scheduled to begin on July 1 with the objective of increasing school enrolment and encouraging regular attendance among children across the state. (ANI)