New leadership at Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission receives CM’s welcome

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the swearing-in ceremony of Sanjay Agarwal, who has officially taken charge as the new Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission. The CM attended the event to welcome the new leadership and outline the state government's vision for yoga education and training.



Talking with the reporters on Thursday, Chhattisgarh CM expressed his confidence in the new appointee and mentioned that under his leadership, people will incorporate it into their daily routines.



He said, "Today marked the swearing-in ceremony of Sanjay Agarwal, the newly appointed Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission. We all attended the event. Many congratulations and best wishes to Sanjay Agarwal; he is associated with Patanjali Peeth and possesses extensive experience in the field of yoga. Under his leadership, yoga will become even more popular in Chhattisgarh, and people will incorporate it into their daily routines."