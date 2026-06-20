Yoga training from childhood leads Gujarat athlete to world championship success

Junagadh, June 20 (IANS): As the world marks 'International Yoga Day' on June 21, a young athlete from Vanthli in Gujarat’s Junagadh district has drawn attention after winning two gold medals at the World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad, highlighting a growing career in competitive yoga that began as basic physical training for military preparation.
Shahnavaz Vaja, a resident of the Sorath region and described locally as being in his early twenties, secured gold medals in the Hand Balance and Traditional Group-1 categories at the championship, which reportedly featured participation from around 78 countries.
The event has been described as the first World Yogasana Championship of its kind. Vaja’s sporting journey began in childhood when his father, Dawood, introduced him to physical training with the intention of preparing him for a career in the Indian Army or Police.
This training included yoga as part of general fitness conditioning. According to Vaja, this early discipline formed the foundation of his later success in competitive yoga.
He has since established a national record, winning more than 25 gold medals and collecting over 70 medals in total across various competitions.
He continues to train intensively, practising yoga for four to six hours every day. "My father’s guidance played a decisive role in shaping his career," he said.
He also credited his early schooling and teachers for recognising his abilities.
While studying at G. L. Solanki Primary School in Vanthli, teacher Vipul Solanki recognised his flexibility and potential in yoga and encouraged him to participate in competitions, including the Khel Mahakumbh.
Reflecting on his journey, Vaja noted that he initially faced scepticism from people who did not view yoga as a competitive sport or a viable career path.
"Attitudes have since changed significantly, with the same individuals now acknowledging his achievements," he said.
He also referred to the increasing recognition of yoga as a competitive discipline, crediting efforts by the central government and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for supporting its development as a sport, which has contributed to events such as the world championship held in Ahmedabad.
Vaja has set his sights on future international competitions, stating that "his long-term goal is to win gold at the Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad in 2030".
He has also expressed a broader ambition to win gold medals for India at international yoga competitions.
He observed that yoga competitions were relatively limited in earlier years but have become increasingly competitive, requiring consistent training and discipline.
"The sport brings a sense of fulfilment and contributes positively to personal development," he added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.