YES Italy introduces scholarship opportunities for Indian students

YES Italy, an education consultancy specialising in higher education opportunities in Italy, has introduced a range of scholarship options for Indian students seeking admission to bachelor’s and master’s programmes at leading Italian universities for the 2026 academic intake.
Several prestigious Italian institutions are offering substantial financial support to international students in 2026.
With comparatively affordable tuition fees at public universities, strong post-study employability prospects, and access to multiple government- and university-backed scholarships, Italy is increasingly emerging as a preferred global education destination for Indian students pursuing internationally recognised degrees and global exposure, according to a report for BW Education.
Italy is known for its academic excellence, research-driven education, and strong industry linkages, particularly in disciplines such as engineering, architecture, design, medicine, business, and humanities.
Most public universities charge relatively low annual tuition fees, while international students can benefit from both merit-based and need-based scholarships, making higher education in Italy more accessible and cost-effective.
Indian students aspiring to study in Italy can avail end-to-end personalised support from YES Italy, including university shortlisting, assistance with scholarship applications, documentation preparation, and student visa guidance.
As application timelines and scholarship eligibility criteria vary across universities and regions, YES Italy also offers free consultations to help students plan their applications strategically and maximise scholarship opportunities.