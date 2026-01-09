YES Italy introduces scholarship opportunities for Indian students

YES Italy, an education consultancy specialising in higher education opportunities in Italy, has introduced a range of scholarship options for Indian students seeking admission to bachelor’s and master’s programmes at leading Italian universities for the 2026 academic intake.

Several prestigious Italian institutions are offering substantial financial support to international students in 2026.

With comparatively affordable tuition fees at public universities, strong post-study employability prospects, and access to multiple government- and university-backed scholarships, Italy is increasingly emerging as a preferred global education destination for Indian students pursuing internationally recognised degrees and global exposure, according to a report for BW Education.