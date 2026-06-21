Years on the road, one dream in heart: Andhra truck driver Mahaboob Basha makes two sons doctors against odds

KADAPA: For years, Mahaboob Basha spent his days and nights behind the steering wheel of a truck, navigating long highways through scorching heat, heavy rains and sleepless nights. Every mile he drove carried not just goods but also a dream to see his two sons become doctors. Now that dream has become a remarkable reality.

Hailing from Medara Veedhi in Vempalle, Kadapa district, Mahaboob Basha, a truck driver by profession, and his wife Kousar, a homemaker, belong to a modest middle-class family. Despite limited earnings and financial hardships, the couple remained determined to provide quality education to their children.

While many around him advised that his sons should learn a trade and seek employment abroad, particularly in Saudi Arabia, after completing their studies, Mahaboob Basha politely declined. He had only one ambition: to educate his children well and help them build a respectable future through higher education.

His elder son, Dr Umar Basha, nurtured the dream of becoming a doctor from a young age. Whenever relatives asked what he wanted to be in life, his answer was always the same: “I want to become a doctor.” After completing intermediate education, he underwent long-term coaching and secured admission to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, RIMS Kadapa, in 2019. He completed his MBBS in 2024 and finished a one-year internship at the same institution. Rather than seeking immediate government employment, Dr Umar has set his sights on higher studies and is currently preparing for entrance examinations to pursue an MS degree.

Following in his brother’s footsteps, the younger son, Dr Sameer Basha, secured a seat at Kurnool Government Medical College in 2021. He graduated with first-class honours in MBBS in 2026 and is presently undergoing internship training. Supported by his parents, family members and encouraged by his elder brother, Sameer completed his medical education.

The family’s journey stands as a powerful testament to perseverance, sacrifice and the transformative power of education. A father’s tireless efforts, a mother’s blessings and the unwavering belief of the family enabled two sons of a truck driver to rise to the noble profession of medicine. Their achievement has become an inspiration for countless children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, proving that determination and hard work can overcome even the most challenging circumstances.

The two young doctors credited their father for shaping their future. “Our father held the steering wheel and guided the direction of our lives,” they said. They encouraged students to set clear goals and pursue them with dedication and perseverance.

For Mahaboob Basha, the moment is one of immense pride. “Seeing my sons hold stethoscopes today is a memory our family will cherish forever,” he said, reflecting on a journey that began on the highways and culminated in the corridors of medicine.