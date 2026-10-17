YCMOU launches online diploma in educational research for teachers in Marathi

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has launched a one-year online Diploma in Educational Research in Marathi to help teachers develop research skills and study challenges in the teaching-learning process.

The programme will be offered through an online, self-learning format, allowing participants to pursue the course alongside their professional responsibilities. Graduates from any discipline are eligible to apply, with primary school teachers and educators working in rural areas expected to benefit from the initiative.

The university has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pune-based educational organisation Supermind for the development and implementation of the programme. The diploma is listed under programme code D-144 for the 2026–27 academic year.