YCMOU launches online diploma in educational research for teachers in Marathi

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has launched a one-year online Diploma in Educational Research in Marathi to help teachers develop research skills and study challenges in the teaching-learning process.
The programme will be offered through an online, self-learning format, allowing participants to pursue the course alongside their professional responsibilities. Graduates from any discipline are eligible to apply, with primary school teachers and educators working in rural areas expected to benefit from the initiative.
The university has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pune-based educational organisation Supermind for the development and implementation of the programme. The diploma is listed under programme code D-144 for the 2026–27 academic year.
The course aims to help teachers examine classroom experiences through systematic research. These may include identifying difficulties students face while learning, assessing the effectiveness of teaching methods and evaluating whether specific interventions lead to improvements in learning outcomes.
According to YCMOU Vice-Chancellor Sanjeev Sonawane, many teachers already experiment with different approaches to address learning difficulties and improve student performance. The programme is intended to help them evaluate such initiatives scientifically and document their findings.
The curriculum will cover research methodology, data collection, data analysis and report writing. These areas are expected to provide participants with the knowledge required to identify research questions, gather relevant information, interpret findings and present their conclusions in a structured manner.
Through these skills, teachers will be able to assess classroom practices beyond personal observation and use evidence to understand student learning needs. The programme also seeks to help educators document initiatives undertaken in their schools and examine their outcomes.
The online and self-learning format allows teachers to access the programme without having to attend regular in-person classes. Offering the diploma in Marathi may also make the course more accessible to educators who prefer studying educational research in the language.
YCMOU, headquartered in Nashik, is a state open university established in 1989, with its jurisdiction covering Maharashtra.
Details about the programme, including its syllabus and admission information, are available through the university's official website at ycmou.ac.in. Interested applicants can refer to the programme listing under code D-144 for further information.