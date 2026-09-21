Yashbardhan Chauhan hits century and takes two wickets as India Under-19 beat Australia to clinch series

The duo kept the visitors in the hunt with a 99-run stand off 82 balls for the fourth wicket after Australia had stumbled to 72/3. But the turning point came in the 27th over when Kavya Paresh Patel dismissed the dangerous Czosnek. His departure triggered a massive collapse, with Australia losing their last six wickets for just 38 runs. Despite a fighting 44 off 46 balls from Blake Cattle, laced with five fours and a six, Australia Under-19 were eventually bundled out for 238 in 41.1 overs.