Yash Chopra foundation awards scholarship to 11 students, includes robotics, AI courses

Mumbai: The Yash Chopra Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Yash Raj Films, on Monday announced that its scholarship programme has been expanded to support 11 students this year, including those pursuing robotics, artificial intelligence and other technology-led courses for the first time.
Under the programme, the foundation provides financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh per student to children of registered Hindi film industry and FWICE union members for higher education.
While the programme has traditionally supported students in media, film and creative disciplines, it has now been extended to those pursuing courses such as robotics and AI, engineering, IT, management, law and medicine, according to a statement.
The 11 scholars were selected after a merit- and need-based screening process from over 300 registered applicants. They will receive assistance towards course fees for the 2026-27 academic year, according to a release here.
Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said the foundation's support has evolved along with the aspirations of the students.
"The Hindi film industry has always been built on the contribution of people working across every level of the ecosystem, and the YCF Scholarship Program is our way of extending that support to the next generation of their families," he said.
"As the industry changes, it is important that the opportunities we create for its families evolve with it too," Widhani added.
Through this initiative, the foundation supports children of the industry's behind-the-scenes workforce, including technicians, light men, spot boys and other daily wage workers.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.