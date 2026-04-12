Yamuna revival hinges on governance, not gadgets

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has announced that from May this year, the government will begin real-time monitoring of the Yamuna and major drains flowing into it. This is not the first such promise. A similar announcement was made in January, and now, with tenders reportedly awarded, the plan appears to be moving forward.

The proposed monitoring system will track parameters such as temperature, flow, pH, biological oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), total suspended solids (TSS), total nitrogen (TN), total phosphorus (TP), ammonium, dissolved oxygen, and conductivity. On paper, this appears comprehensive and technologically robust. However, it conspicuously omits one of the most critical indicators of sewage pollution—faecal coliform.

This omission raises a fundamental question: will such monitoring, even if flawlessly implemented, lead to meaningful improvement in water quality? Delhi already has experience with real-timeenvironmental data systems. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee regularly publishes air and noise pollution data, yet levels remain largely unchanged. The lesson is clear: data alone does not solve problems—governance does.

Monitoring the Yamuna’s pollution levels may help identify the extent of the problem with greater precision, but it does not address the root causes. There is a risk that such initiatives become ends in themselves—impressive dashboards that signal action without delivering outcomes.

Cleaning the Yamuna does not require only sophisticated sensors and real-time analytics. Several low-cost, high-impact interventions can significantly reduce pollution if implemented with seriousness and accountability.

Take the issue of religious waste. Large quantities of flowers, idols and other puja materials are dumped into the river daily. This is not intractable. The government can install collection bins at ghats and bridges, and work with civil society to recycle floral waste. Designated immersion tanks can further curb direct dumping. What is lacking is not technology, but administrative will.

A far more significant contributor to the Yamuna’s pollution is untreated sewage. Numerous drains continue to carry raw sewage into the river. While large infrastructure projects often face delays, interim solutions are readily available. Even partial interception of drains, combined with temporary or mobile treatment units, can substantially reduce the pollution load. Installing trash traps and bar screens at drain outlets can prevent solid waste from entering the river system.

Equally important is accountability. Illegal sewage connections from residential colonies and industrial units continue to proliferate, often with the tacit approval of local officials. Unless there are strict penalties—not only for violators but also for officials who enable such practices—these problems will persist. Enforcement, not just monitoring, must become the cornerstone of policy.

Industrial pollution, though smaller in volume compared to domestic sewage, is often far more toxic. Ensuring that industries operate functional effluent treatment plants and conducting regular surprise inspections can go a long way in addressing this issue. Public disclosure of polluting units can also create pressure for compliance.

Another alarming concern is the reported dumping of garbage from facilities in areas like Okhla onto the Yamuna floodplains. This points to a deeper governance failure—one arm of the government undermining another. Preventing such practices does not require new technology. Fencing vulnerable stretches of the floodplain, deploying surveillance, and enforcing strict penalties can effectively curb illegal dumping.

Solid waste management along the riverbanks also demands urgent attention. Daily mechanised cleaning, coupled with the installation of floating barriers to intercept plastic waste, can significantly improve both the ecological and visual condition of the river. Plastic waste, in particular, poses long-term environmental risks and must be addressed through sustained efforts.

If even a fraction of these measures are implemented with sincerity and consistency, Delhi could witness visible improvements in the Yamuna’s condition within a year. Much of the problem stems from manageable, every day practices.

Real-time monitoring may provide valuable insights, but it is not a substitute for action. Without enforcement, accountability, and basic civic management, monitoring risks becoming just another dashboard—a display of numbers that fails to translate into cleaner water. Those hoping for a rejuvenated Yamuna this summer would do well to temper their expectations. The river does not need more data. It needs decisive governance.

Sidharth Mishra

Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice