10th Class Advanced Supplementary Exam Papers Spot Valuation Begins at DRR Municipal High School

Ongole: The 10th class Advanced supplementary exam papers spot valuation camp commenced here in the DRR Municipal High School on Monday. The District Education Officer (DEO) and the Camp officer CV Renuka inspected the Spot valuation camp and explained the guidelines to the examiners.

"All the examiners of the spot valuation should be careful in evaluating each and every answer sheet and awarding appropriate and reasonable marks as per the norms," DEO directed.

Further, the Camp authorities provided a special training program to all Special Assistants on awarding marks to the answers written by the students and entry of Marks through Tabs. District Examinations wing Assistant Commissioner (AC) M Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Camp Officer and Ongole MEO T Kishore Babu, Assistant Camp Valuation Officers B Nagendra Vadan and P Sudhakar and others attended.