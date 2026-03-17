XLRI expands with new campus plan in Amaravati
Jamshedpur, Mar 17 (PTI): Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to establish a new campus in Amaravati.
The agreement signed on March 13 marked a significant milestone in the institute's continued expansion and commitment to advancing management education in India, XLRI said in a press statement here on Tuesday.
Envisioned as a future-ready centre of academic excellence, XLRI Amaravati will be developed on a 61.7-acre campus with an approximate investment of Rs 300 crores. The new campus will reflect XLRI's enduring ethos of "Excellence and Integrity" while embracing innovation, sustainability and global academic standards, it said.
In its phase 1, XLRI Amaravati will introduce an integrated programme accommodating 1,000 students, along with executive education programmes designed for 200 working professionals. The initiative aims to create a dynamic ecosystem for learning, leadership development and industry engagement, preparing students and professionals to navigate the evolving global business landscape, the release said.
Conceptualised as a "Campus of Infinite Goodness", XLRI Amaravati is envisioned to be a futuristic, smart and sustainable academic environment. The campus will be designed in alignment with global accreditation standards, integrating modern learning infrastructure, technology-enabled classrooms, and spaces that foster collaboration, innovation and ethical leadership.
The partnership between XLRI and APCRDA reflects a shared vision to build institutions that contribute meaningfully to knowledge creation, leadership development, and regional economic progress. Amaravati's strategic location and emerging status as a centre for governance, education, and innovation make it a natural destination for the establishment of a world-class academic institution.
Director XLRI Jamshedpur, Fr George Sebastian said, "XLRI Amaravati reflects our commitment to expanding access to world-class management education while remaining rooted in our values of excellence and integrity. This campus will be designed as a future-ready ecosystem where innovation, sustainability, and responsible leadership come together to shape leaders for the greater good."
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.