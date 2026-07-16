XLRI's XCITE opens applications for rural incubation cohort

The incubator places special emphasis on women-led and tribal-led enterprises, as well as ventures operating in sectors such as agriculture, off-farm livelihoods, Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP), handicrafts, rural services, sustainability, green energy, circular economy, and other rural livelihood domains. The programme aims to support enterprises that are market-driven, scalable, and capable of generating long-term social and economic impact within rural communities.