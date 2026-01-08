XLRI likely to release XAT 2026 Answer Key and response sheet shortly

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) is expected to release the provisional answer key and candidate response sheet for XAT 2026 shortly on its official website, xatonline.in. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the documents in PDF format by logging into the candidate portal.

According to a report by The Times of India, the provisional answer key and response sheet are being issued for candidates who took the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026, conducted for admission to MBA and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes offered by XLRI and other participating institutes. To access the documents, candidates will need their XAT ID, password and security pin.

The XAT 2026 examination was held on January 4 in computer-based test (CBT) mode from 2 pm to 5 pm across 109 cities in India. The question paper comprised 95 multiple-choice questions divided into four sections: Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (26 questions), Decision Making (21 questions), Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (28 questions), and General Knowledge (20 questions).

As per the marking scheme, each correct answer carries one mark, while 0.25 mark is deducted for every incorrect response.

A penalty of 0.10 mark is imposed after eight consecutive unattempted questions. There is no negative marking in the General Knowledge section.

Once the answer key is released, candidates can download it by visiting xatonline.in, clicking on the XAT 2026 answer key or response sheet link, logging in with their credentials, and accessing the relevant PDF. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and further details related to the XAT 2026 answer key.