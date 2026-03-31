XLRI Jamshedpur opens admissions for PGCBM 47th batch

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], March 30: XLRI Jamshedpur has announced admissions to the 47th batch of its Postgraduate Certificate in Business Management, a 12-month, live online, AICTE-approved programme offered in collaboration with TimesPro for working professionals looking to move beyond functional specialisation and prepare for broader business and leadership roles.

The programme addresses the growing need for professionals who can approach business challenges with stronger strategic, financial and cross-functional understanding.